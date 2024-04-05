Fanatics, the official sports partner of Make-A-Wish, made dreams come true for 19 kids in Philadelphia as they fulfilled their wishes to attend WrestleMania.

The special day began with an exclusive shopping experience at Fanatics Events’ WWE World Superstore. Each child then had the unforgettable opportunity to make their grand entrance into WWE World, adorned in personalized Mitchell & Ness bomber jackets embroidered with their WWE personas. To top it off, they received custom title belts presented by WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio and Charlotte Flair.

But the surprises didn’t end there. Fanatics ensured the kids had priority seating for on-stage WWE World programming and even created custom trading cards for each child.

Advertisement

The partnership between Fanatics and Make-A-Wish brings joy to children facing critical illnesses, providing them with once-in-a-lifetime experiences that they will cherish forever. Today’s event was a testament to the power of collaboration and its impact on the lives of deserving children.