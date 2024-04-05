G-Eazy, the acclaimed rapper, has unveiled his latest single, “Femme Fatale,” featuring two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Coi Leray and rising rap sensation Kaliii. Released via RCA Records, this marks G-Eazy’s first release in over a year. It showcases his diverse musical influences by incorporating a sample from the legendary Caribbean reggae funk group 20th Century Steel Band’s track “Heaven and Hell Is On Earth.”

Accompanying the release is an artistically flaired lyric video, offering fans a glimpse into G-Eazy’s new creative direction. The rapper premiered “Femme Fatale” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he performed alongside Coi Leray and Kaliii.

With its sensual and smooth delivery, “Femme Fatale” serves as a celebratory tribute to women, a theme underscored by G-Eazy’s collaboration with powerhouse female artists Coi Leray and Kaliii, who bring their distinctive lyrical prowess to the track. This release marks an exciting new chapter for G-Eazy as he continues evolving creatively and captivating audiences with his music.

Advertisement

“In Femme Fatale, I really wanted to create a track that showcased two strong female voices from a unique perspective,” said G-Eazy, “this song is really about empowerment and sex positivity.”