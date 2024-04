GloRilla Dreams of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Coming Together on New Song “Aite”

GloRilla Dreams of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Coming Together on New Song “Aite”

GloRilla may be the woman to unite the ladies of Hip-Hop. Speaking on “Aite” from her Ehhthang Ehhthang album, GloRilla dreams of a day where Nicki Minaj and Cardi B could collaborate.

“I just pray one day the bad bitches would come together

‘Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some fuckin’ records”

You can hear the single below.