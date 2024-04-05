On April 4, 2024, marking the 56th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s tragic assassination, Mazzie Casher, Co-founder of PHILLY TRUCE, will release a potent anthem for peace titled “Guns R4 Cowards.” This initiative aims to spark a movement for change in Philadelphia and beyond.

Casher, also known as Grand Agent, co-founded PHILLY TRUCE to address the city’s rampant gun violence. “Guns R4 Cowards” isn’t just a song; it’s a manifesto against systemic violence, with an accompanying video exposing its roots.

“As someone deeply entrenched in the fight against gun violence, I’m offering a voice to confront this issue head-on,” says Casher. The release coincides with Dr. King’s assassination anniversary, emphasizing the song’s significance.

A Philadelphia native and celebrated artist, Grand Agent’s influence spans decades. He has collaborated with industry giants like Common and Pete Rock. “Guns R4 Cowards” is the lead single from his upcoming album, “I Survived The Crack Era,” and it is central to PHILLY TRUCE’s fundraising campaign, “A-$TACK-A-DAY,” which runs until PHILLY TRUCE DAY on May 8, 2024.