Multi-platinum and GRAMMY-nominated artist Kehlani returns with her latest single, “After Hours.” The dance anthem, featuring a sample from Cordel “Scatta” Burrell’s “Coolie Dance Rhythm,” is produced by Khris Riddick and Alex Goldblatt. This release marks Kehlani’s first solo track since her 2022 album Blue Water Road, which featured collaborations with industry stars like Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez, and Thundercat.