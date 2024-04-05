A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 struck the coast of the northeastern United States on Friday morning, sending shockwaves from Boston down to Baltimore. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake’s epicenter was detected approximately 4.5 miles north, northeast of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.

The tremors rattled residents and travelers across the region, prompting widespread concern and precautionary measures. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that incoming flights at major airports in and around New York City were being diverted from landing, citing safety precautions in response to the seismic activity.

“Everyone @NYSE just gave each other a big look,” tweeted CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla from the New York Stock Exchange in lower Manhattan, underscoring the palpable impact of the earthquake on financial and commercial centers.

Advertisement

New York Governor Kathy Hochul took to Twitter to address the situation, stating, “My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.” The governor’s message reassured residents that authorities were actively monitoring the situation and would provide updates as necessary.

The earthquake serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of seismic activity and its potential to disrupt daily life. While no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries were available, the event highlights the importance of being prepared and response protocols in regions susceptible to earthquakes.

Stay tuned for more updates.