

Grammy-nominated R&B artist SiR is hitting the road with The Bad Karma Tour, spanning 18 cities across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the tour supports his latest album, “Heavy”, which has garnered critical acclaim. The tour kicks off on July 23 at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD, and includes stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, Austin, San Francisco, and concludes with a hometown show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA. SiR will be joined by special guest Zacari for all dates.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting April 4, with presales, followed by the general on-sale on April 5 at 10 AM local time via inglewoodsir.com.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase VIP packages, offering perks such as priority access to the floor, meet & greet/photo op with SiR, exclusive VIP merchandise, and more. VIP package details vary based on the selected offer. For additional information, visit vipnation.com.

Advertisement