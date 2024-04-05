Excitement is mounting in the world of Disney as fans eagerly anticipate the grand opening of the groundbreaking Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction, set to debut this summer at Walt Disney World and later this year at Disneyland Resort. Offering a thrilling journey into the heart of Princess Tiana’s beloved bayou, this immersive experience promises to transport guests to the enchanting world of “The Princess and the Frog” like never before.

Recently, Stella Chase Reese, the esteemed owner of the renowned New Orleans restaurant Dooky Chase’s, had the privilege of visiting Walt Disney Imagineering and Disneyland Resort for an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming attraction. With her mother, Leah Chase, serving as a key inspiration for Princess Tiana, Stella’s insights provided invaluable perspective and authenticity to the development process.

Walt Disney Imagineering is poised to dazzle visitors with innovative Audio-Animatronics figures, featuring beloved characters such as the wise Mama Odie, the lovable musician Louis the Alligator, and even Prince Naveen’s charming nephew, Ralphie. Not to be missed is Tiana herself, decked out in her adventurous attire, ready to lead guests on an unforgettable journey through the mystical bayou.

For fans eager to get a glimpse behind the magic, Walt Disney Imagineering has launched an all-new series titled “We Call It Imagineering.” The first episode of this captivating series offers an exclusive look at the intricate design and engineering behind the Audio-Animatronics figures featured in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. From concept to creation, Imagineers are pulling back the curtain to reveal the meticulous craftsmanship and boundless creativity that goes into bringing Disney magic to life.

Drawing inspiration from Walt Disney’s visionary approach to storytelling, Imagineers are on a mission to shape the future of Disney experiences for generations to come. With “We Call It Imagineering,” fans are invited to embark on a journey of discovery as they witness the incredible ingenuity and passion driving the creation of new lands, attractions, and entertainment at Disney parks worldwide.

As the countdown to the grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure continues, the excitement is building up. With Imagineers pushing the boundaries of imagination and engineering, the sky’s the limit for what awaits guests in this magical new attraction. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare to embark on the adventure of a lifetime with Princess Tiana and her friends in the bayou!