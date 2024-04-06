Today, GRAMMY-nominated artist GloRilla (CMG/Interscope Records) releases her highly-anticipated, new mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, which boasts big-name features, ranging from her long-awaited collaboration with Grammy-Award Winning artist Megan The Stallion on “Wanna Be” to her team-up with CMG running-mate MoneyBagg Yo on “All Dere”

Along with the release of Ehhthang, Ehhthang, GloRilla and Megan unleash the video for “Wanna Be.” The girls take over the frat house with no repercussions, pouring our shots and partying until the wee hours of the morning in the visual directed by Benny Boom.

GloRilla’s momentum is peaking, as she prepares for a fiery summer run, especially after presenting TLC with the Landmark Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She also enjoyed viral moments from press interviews, including captivating conversations with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay Podcast and Tamron Hall on her nationally televised, The Tamron Hall Show.

Glo’s new offering comes after the CMG upstart made her return earlier this year with “Yeah Glo!” The song continues to rise on the Billboard Hot 100, recently peaking at No. 35 and getting the attention of President Joe Biden, who invited her to the White House for a Women’s History Month in March.

Prior to receiving acknowledgement from the President, GloRilla also recently received a co-sign from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who played her hit song in a viral workout video. The pair ended up meeting shortly thereafter at a Lakers game.

The new mixtapefollows the release of her celebrated 2022 EP Anyways, Life’s Great, which featured her blockbuster hits “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2.”

Ehhthang, Ehhthang Track List