LaTocha Scott, one-fourth of the iconic R&B group Xscape, has taken legal action against TV producer Mona Scott Young and Live Nation over the group’s upcoming tour with SWV.

Last month, Mona Scott Young announced that Xscape, excluding LaTocha Scott, would be hitting the road for a nationwide tour alongside SWV. However, LaTocha is not going down without a fight.

According to a report from Straight From The A, LaTocha, through her attorney Leron E. Rogers, is alleging that Live Nation and Mona Scott Young’s Monami Entertainment Group are infringing upon her rights as one-half of the trademark owner of the Xscape brand.

The letter sent by LaTocha’s attorney states that she was blindsided by the news of Xscape signing a contract for a tour without her consent. It further accuses Live Nation and Monami Entertainment of publicly advertising the Xscape brand for the tour without LaTocha’s approval or discussion of financial terms.

The letter also implicates Mona Scott Young, alleging that she was well aware of the trademark situation and intentionally chose to interfere with LaTocha’s rights. Given Scott Young’s past involvement as Xscape’s management, LaTocha feels that the oversight was deliberate.

LaTocha’s attorney has demanded that Mona Scott Young/Monami Entertainment and Live Nation contact them within five days to secure the proper licensing for the use of the Xscape trademark.

The trademark was secured by LaTocha and her sister Tameka Scott during a period when Kandi Burruss was not planning to rejoin the group. Throughout the drama, LaTocha has maintained that her intention was never to leave Xscape permanently but rather to take a break to pursue other interests.

In addition to the legal action against Mona Scott Young and Monami Entertainment, LaTocha has also sent a similar letter to Live Nation regarding the use of the Xscape trademark at the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas.

