Akon has entered the Diddy chat. TMZ reported that the Konvict music star admits he is not in the know about the ins and outs—no pun intended—of the Diddy party scene. However, he hopes the truth will come out for everyone involved and that perhaps the industry will learn a few lessons. Well, everyone has their opinion.

Now, TMZ rapped with Akon at LAX, as they so artfully do with celebs, and the dish from Akon is he thinks all the salacious energy in the music industry does any good for the business side of the equation.

Akon went further with a broader lens, telling TMZ that this year, 2024, is about truth for the industry. He referenced Katt Williams dropping tea all over the place on that infamous “Club Shay Shay” interview where he went at Kevin Hart, Cedric The Entertainer, and more within the world of Black comedians.

Advertisement

The Locked Up rapper and mogul threw blessings on Diddy’s way and talked about his exec bag and looking for new artists. At the end of the day, he made his opinion known and kept it moving.