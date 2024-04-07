Disney Dreamers Academy 2024: Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders

The magic of dreams coming true unfolded at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida as the Disney Dreamers Academy kicked off its transformative five-day program for high school students from across the nation. This year’s academy, now in its 17th year, welcomed 100 aspiring young leaders, hailing from diverse backgrounds and communities.

Day one of the Disney Dreamers Academy set the stage for an unforgettable journey, filled with workshops, mentorship sessions, and special performances. The dreamers were greeted with a rousing Welcome Celebration hosted by Tracey Powell and Princeton Parker, featuring special guests and musical performances that ignited the spirit of inspiration and empowerment.

As the program unfolded, dreamers delved into a myriad of enriching experiences. Career Academies provided students with invaluable insights into various fields, from culinary arts to entrepreneurship and Imagineering. Renowned figures such as Daymond John from ‘Shark Tank’ and Lanny Smoot from Walt Disney Imagineering shared their wisdom and expertise, empowering students to explore their passions and aspirations.

The first day culminated in a vibrant Magical Kingdom Parade, where dreamers took center stage alongside actress Dara Reneé, serving as the program’s “Dreambassador.” Joined by beloved Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Princess Tiana, the parade symbolized the celebration of dreams and the boundless possibilities that lie ahead.

Day two of the Disney Dreamers Academy continued to spark creativity and curiosity among participants. From interactive workshops with actor Lance Gross to immersive experiences in puppeteering and artistry, dreamers embarked on a journey of self-discovery and skill-building.

Exploring EPCOT, the dreamers witnessed the magic of innovation and imagination firsthand, while a special dessert party added an extra sprinkle of joy to the evening festivities.

Supported by sponsors AT&T, Sprite, and Delta Airlines, the Disney Dreamers Academy exemplifies Disney’s commitment to fostering diversity, empowerment, and opportunity. Through mentorship, workshops, and inspirational sessions led by celebrities and industry leaders, the academy equips young minds with the tools and confidence to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

As the 100 dreamers continue their journey at the Disney Dreamers Academy, their experiences serve as a testament to the transformative power of mentorship, education, and the belief in the potential of every young dreamer.

Stay tuned for more updates from the Disney Dreamers Academy as these exceptional young leaders embark on their path to success and fulfillment.