Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer and Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) are starring alongside Demi Lovato and Rose Byrne in Tow, an upcoming drama feature film currently in production.

As reported in Deadline, the film also stars Dominic Sessa. Tow dramatizes a true story based on the experiences of Amanda Ogle, who was homeless in Seattle while living in her car and was forced to reclaim her livelihood after being handed an impossible tow bill for $21,634. It sounds like some foul stuff that happens often, and it most certainly went down in real life for Ogle. Her story was profiled around the who’s who of news outlets, and Tow takes the story head on every step of the way.

Tow is being directed by Stephanie Laing from a script by Jonathan Keasey, Brant Boivin, and Annie Weisman, with Ogle herself executive producing with DeBose, Keasey, Jonathan Tropper, Josh Ricks, Danny Gusman, The Exchange’s Nat McCormick and Giovanna Trischitta and Kevin Eggers. Liang also makes cakes and death pictures through her newly formed company. Byrne also produces with Votiv Films’ Justin Lothrop, Brent Stiefel, The Exchange’s Danyelle Foord, and Brian O’Shea.

DeBose is known for starring as Anita in the Oscar-nominated West Side Story. She recently starred in Disney’s latest animated film, Wish, and Apple Original Films’ action/adventure Argylle. DeBose is also starring in Sony’s upcoming R-rated anti-hero film Kraven the Hunter.

Spencer recently starred in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker and Truth Be Told, among other projects. She is also set to star in the new Prime Video action series with Hannah Waddingham.