The stage is set for the 2024 Men’s National Championship game as the Purdue Boilermakers secured their spot with a 63-50 victory over NC State in the Final Four. This victory marks Purdue’s second appearance in the national title game in program history, the first being in 1969.

Purdue’s suffocating defense ensured they never trailed throughout the game. Limiting NC State’s DJ Burns to eight points on 4 of 10 shooting underscored their defensive prowess. Meanwhile, Zach Edey’s stellar performance with 20 points and 12 rebounds led the game in both categories. Despite not being as dominant offensively as in previous matchups, Purdue managed to sink ten three-pointers, with Lance Jones contributing four from beyond the arc.

On the other side, the UConn Huskies powered through to their second consecutive national championship game appearance under the leadership of coach Dan Hurley. UConn’s 11th consecutive tournament win, achieved by a margin of 13-plus points, showcased their dominance. Despite a strong challenge from Alabama, the Huskies’ balanced scoring attack, with all five starters notching at least 12 points, propelled them to victory.

Advertisement

The highly anticipated showdown between Purdue and UConn is scheduled for Monday night at 9:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TBS/TNT/truTV. With both teams vying for college basketball’s ultimate prize, fans can expect an electrifying contest as Purdue aims for redemption and UConn seeks to etch their name in history with back-to-back national championships.