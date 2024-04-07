Tyler Perry’s New Series at Netflix ‘Beauty in Black’ Announces Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson and More

Tyler Perry’s New Series at Netflix ‘Beauty in Black’ Announces Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson and More

Tyler Perry’s going all out with his deal at Netflix. He just announced the cast of his new series Beauty in the Black, which includes Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, and, let his, 14 others!

Naturally, Perry is out front for this project. He will write, direct, and produce the 16-episode, hour-long series, which is expected under his creative partnership with Netflix.

Here’s the casting breakdown for Beauty in Black. The series will star Taylor Polidore Williams, Amber Reign Smith, Crystle Stewart, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, and Shann on Wallace. Also starring are Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher and George Middlebrook.

Advertisement

As Shadow and Act reports, Perry’s new series follows Kimmie (Williams) and Mallory (Stewart) two Black women whose lives become intertwined. According to the logline, “While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.”

Here’s a recap of other projects Perry has rolled out under his Netflix deal, including A Fall From Grace, A Jazzman’s Blues, and Mea Culpa, the latter of which was a top-watched movie on the streamer.

Perry’s upcoming film, Six Triple Eight, tells the story of the only all-Black Women’s Army Corps or WACs during World War II. It’s set to star Kerry Washington. Perry is serving as a writer, director, and producer and is on track to hit Netflix sometime this year.

Perry is flexible and has a lucrative deal with Amazon MGM Studios. His upcoming film Joy Ride will star Shannon Thornton and Tosin Morohunfola. Keep em’ coming, Tyler!