Beyoncé is boosting stock prices. Beyoncé collaborated with Post Malone on the Cowboy Carter album for “Levii’s Jeans.”

CBS News now reports a 20% stock jump, cosigned by Levi’s CEO Michelle Gass. “I would just say that denim is having a moment and the Levi’s brand is having a powerful moment around the world.”

She added, “One of the things that really is significant about the Levi’s brand and we place a lot of emphasis and investment is making sure that Levi’s brand remains in the center of culture.”

Beyoncé is back on top of the Billboard 200 chart. Queen Bey’s reign over music continues as Cowboy Carter leads the Billboard 200 while holding the Top Country Albums chart.

Act II pulled in 407,000 album equivalent units for the first week, instantly becoming the biggest first-week total of 2024.

The album had 300.41 million on-demand streams, becoming the biggest streaming week for Beyoncé ever. She was also the first Black woman to hold the Top Country Albums chart.

Cowboy Carter is now Beyoncé’s eighth No. 1 album.