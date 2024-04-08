Beyoncé is back on top of the Billboard 200 chart. Queen Bey’s reign over music continues as Cowboy Carter leads the Billboard 200 while holding the Top Country Albums chart.
Act II pulled in 407,000 album equivalent units for the first week, instantly becoming the biggest first-week total of 2024.
The album had 300.41 million on-demand streams, becoming the biggest streaming week for Beyoncé ever. She was also the first Black woman to hold the Top Country Albums chart.
Advertisement
Cowboy Carter is now Beyoncé’s eighth No. 1 album.
#COWBOYCARTER rides straight to the top! Hats off to @beyonce 🐎 pic.twitter.com/lhVWoTAj8i— Parkwood Entertainment (@parkwood) April 7, 2024