J. Cole Says Dissing Kendrick Lamar Was ‘Lamest Sh*t’ of His Life, Will Remove Song from Streaming

Well, this was shocking. After delivering a diss to Kendrick Lamar on Friday named “7 Minute Drill,” J. Cole turned around 48 hours and issued a retraction.

Live on stage at his Dreamville Festival, a spot where a rapper currently embroiled in beef would get a Summer Jam moment off, Cole dubbed the diss “the lamest shit I did in my fuckin’ life.”

Speaking to the capacity crowd, Cole called Lamar “one of the greatest motherfuckers to ever touch a microphone,” while revealing the diss doesn’t sit right with his spirit.

It went a bit further; Cole said he was moving incorrectly and, “I got my chin out. Take your best shot. I’ma take that shit on the chin,” welcoming any diss that was coming his way.

Additionally, Cole instructed his manager to delete the song from streaming services.

You can hear it all from J. Cole below.

J. Cole apologizes to Kendrick Lamar for dissing him on ‘7 Minute Drill’ at Dreamville Fest…



“How many of y’all think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest ever to pick up a mic”



"I haven't been sleeping right the last few days… Ib, we taking that diss off streaming…

“7 Minute Drill” was part of a surprise mixtape, Might Delete Later. He rapped:

“Your first shit was classic, your last shit was tragic

Your second shit put n-ggas to sleep, but they gassed it

Your third shit was massive and that was your prime

I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine.”

Cole also evoked some of JAY-Z’s bars to Nas, rapping”

“I’m hesitant, I love my brother, but I’m not gonna lie

I’m powered up for real, that shit would feel like swattin’ a fly

Four albums in twelve years, nigga, I can divide

Shit, if this is what you want, I’m indulgin’ in violence“

You can hear the full song, for now, below.