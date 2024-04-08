The iconic and pioneering careers of Bronx Hip Hop legends KRS-One and Kurtis Blow were honored last week as both living legends received Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards at the National Hip Hop Museum Induction Ceremony.

AllHipHop reported that President Biden honored Kris and Kurtis at the NHHM in D.C. on Thursday(April 4). Hosted at the RIAA’s Headquarters, the two Hip Hop icons were commemorated with a speech from Reverend Dr. George Holmes.

“There are two ways for a leader to go through life: as a thermometer or as a thermostat,” Holmes said. “The thermometer merely measures the climate, but the thermostat sets the tone and creates it. That’s who you are, KRS-One and Kurtis Blow.”

President Biden did not attend the celebration, however, a letter written to the honorees from the POTUS was read in front of the 300+ attendees.

“As it is with Kurtis Blow, as it is with you, America’s story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us,” read the letter. “On behalf of the American people, President Biden extends his heartfelt appreciation to you for your volunteer leadership, and he encourages you to continue to answer the call to serve. The country is still counting on you.”