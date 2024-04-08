Meek Mill is calling out Wale for hanging out with his former friend Dean. Dean shared an image with Wale, captioning the Instagram post: “Wanna Boss up ya life, all you gotta do is get in with ME #StayReddy.”


Meek then fired off a message about Wale: “Wale never liked me … now ima treat him like the streeets everytime I see him … I gave him 1000 chances these guys be thinking they linking with the enemy clown ass nigga I wish I woulda knew the other day I woulda stretched you!”

Meek and Wale were at Wrestlemania 40 together over the weekend, which Meek tweeted about: “He just shook my son at wrestling yall gonna really make me become what yall asking for!”

