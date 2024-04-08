Meek Mill Calls Out Wale for Hanging with His Former Friend: ‘Wale Never Like Me’

Meek Mill is calling out Wale for hanging out with his former friend Dean. Dean shared an image with Wale, captioning the Instagram post: “Wanna Boss up ya life, all you gotta do is get in with ME #StayReddy.”

Meek then fired off a message about Wale: “Wale never liked me … now ima treat him like the streeets everytime I see him … I gave him 1000 chances these guys be thinking they linking with the enemy clown ass nigga I wish I woulda knew the other day I woulda stretched you!”

Meek and Wale were at Wrestlemania 40 together over the weekend, which Meek tweeted about: “He just shook my son at wrestling yall gonna really make me become what yall asking for!”

Wale never liked me … now ima treat him like the streeets everytime I see him … I gave him 1000 chances these guys be thinking they linking with the enemy clown ass nigga I wish I woulda knew the other day I woulda stretched you! pic.twitter.com/kUzF7LgDTf — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 8, 2024

These niggas intentionally linking with niggas they want me down let’s do it lol https://t.co/D26s58JFri he just shook my son at wrestling yall gonna really make me become what yall asking for! pic.twitter.com/2avrzqKekx — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 8, 2024

They like bitches after you cut em off….now ima come to dc and take over the streets and power some niggas that hate him but nobody hates him he’s depressed and sick also he been that way https://t.co/tDQPxOykf4 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 8, 2024

I feel an away I woulda just made wale dip my son was there he was tryna take pics with Rubin like a Groupie lol now he sitting around bum opps in Philly … how did these guys get this secretly jealous of me lol they went broke! https://t.co/fqj4q6lA9r — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 8, 2024

I never believed this clown but now it add up lol so ima move like that these n#%gas scared of me … and I’m

Neutral cause I’m blessed but now they making me mad … niggas acting cool with my kids with OPPs same day…. It’s slime time fellas let’s goo! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 8, 2024