Today’s solar phenomenon was overshadowed by a stellar announcement as global superstar Missy Elliott unveiled her history-making debut headline tour, OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience.

The tour, featuring Hip-Hop legend Busta Rhymes, multi-Platinum-selling superstar Ciara, and mega-producer Timbaland, marks a milestone in Elliott’s groundbreaking career.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” shares Elliott. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

Produced by Live Nation in association with Mona Scott-Young of Monami Entertainment, the 24-city run will kick off on July 4 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. It will then traverse North America, stopping in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more, concluding on August 22 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

In true Missy Elliott fashion, the tour announcement was accompanied by an OUT OF THIS WORLD visual spectacle crafted by her longtime collaborators, including director Dave Meyers, stylist June Ambrose, and creative director Hi-Hat.

Tickets for the tour will be available through various presales starting April 9, with general on-sale beginning April 12 at 10 a.m. local time on Missy-Elliott.com. Verizon customers will have exclusive access to a presale through Verizon Up, while VIP packages offering premium tickets and fan activations will be available via vipnation.com.

With anticipation building for “OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience,” fans can expect an unforgettable journey through music and visual artistry, celebrating Elliott’s unparalleled impact on the industry.

OUT OF THIS WORLD — THE MISSY ELLIOTT EXPERIENCE TOUR 2024 DATES:

Thursday, July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Saturday, July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Thursday, July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Saturday, July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thursday, July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Saturday, July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sunday, July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Wednesday, July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Thursday, July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Saturday, July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Thursday, August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Friday, August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

Monday, August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Friday, August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Saturday, August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Monday, August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Thursday, August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Monday, August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena