Wrestling can truly be special. In one of the most dramatic matches ever, Cody Rhodes finished his story, pinning Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In a match that stacked the odds against Rhodes and allowed Reigns to utilzie every family member and cheating option he had, Rhodes received support from John Cena, Jey Uso, Seth rollins, and The Undertaker to ensure a victory. Reigns received outside support from The Rock, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso.

In a showdown for the ages, Cody Rhodes etched his name into wrestling lore by defeating Roman Reigns under Bloodline Rules to capture the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The thrilling encounter unfolded at the Linc, with Rhodes and Reigns engaging in a battle that electrified the WWE Universe.

Advertisement

Despite facing formidable opposition from the Tribal Chief, Rhodes showcased incredible resilience throughout the match. Reigns attempted to undermine Rhodes by executing the Cross Rhodes, but the indomitable spirit of The American Nightmare prevailed as he kicked out, fueling the intensity of the contest.

In a poignant moment of homage to his father Dusty Rhodes, Rhodes unleashed a Bionic Elbow before mounting a counterattack against Reigns. The momentum shifted as Rhodes delivered a Spear followed by the Cross Rhodes, signaling his determination to seize victory.

However, interference from Jimmy Uso threatened Rhodes’ ascent, prompting an intervention from Jey Uso. With the odds seemingly stacked against him, Rhodes continued to fight, executing a daring Spear through the barricade in a bid to overcome Reigns.

As chaos engulfed the arena, familiar faces such as John Cena, The Rock, and Seth Rollins made dramatic entrances, adding to the spectacle. Despite facing relentless assaults, Rhodes refused to relent, enduring a Spike/Spear combo before mounting a defiant comeback.

In a climactic sequence, Rhodes executed three successive Cross Rhodes maneuvers on Reigns, sealing his destiny as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The emotional victory sparked jubilant celebrations as Rhodes was joined by loved ones and fellow WWE superstars, marking a triumphant culmination of his journey to the top of the wrestling world.

With his name now etched in wrestling history, Cody Rhodes’ monumental achievement will be remembered as a testament to his unwavering resolve to fulfill his destiny in the ring.