Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum group The Roots is set to headline the Hip-Hop Is The Love Of My Life Tour, produced by Live Nation Urban. This exclusive summer 2024 tour will feature special guests Grammy Award-winning group Arrested Development and fellow Philly trailblazers Digable Planets, marking the first time these iconic innovators will share the same bill.

Kicking off on August 16 in Houston, TX, the tour will cover the South, Midwest, and East Coast, concluding on September 1 in Boston, MA. Fans can expect a dynamic showcase of rap’s most influential and iconic acts coming together for an unforgettable live experience.

The tour follows The Roots’ busy summer schedule, which includes the Roots Picnic at The Mann in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, on June 1-2, 2024, and the first-ever Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop Is The Love of My Life festival on June 29 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Both Arrested Development and Digable Planets will join the stellar lineup for the LA festival, alongside Queen Latifah, Common, the Pharcyde, and Black Sheep’s Dres.

With a lineup boasting some of hip-hop’s most legendary acts, the “Hip-Hop Is The Love Of My Life” tour promises to be a must-see event for rap enthusiasts nationwide.