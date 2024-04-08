Donald Trump said today that if he is elected POTUS, abortion rights should be left to the states, as reported by CNN. For once, he gave a clear stance on a hot-button issue across politics in America.

“My view is now that we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state,” from Trump in a video he posted to his Truth Social account. The same Truth Social that just lost 2 billion in value and had two large shareholders plead guilty to insider trading.

“Many states will be different,” Trump added. “Many will have a different number of weeks, or some will have more conservative than others, and that’s what they will be. At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people.”

Advertisement

Trump previously said he might support a 15-week federal ban with exceptions in the cases of incest, rape, and when the life of the mother is in danger. But, his decision to hand off the delicate issue back to the states and stand on a national ban like some of his hard right-leaning Republican lackeys, oops, meant to say colleagues, was still “denounced by a major anti-abortion rights organization, which said his position did not go far enough” as stated in CNN’s reporting.

But let’s not forget how he placed the SCOTUS judges on the bench that overturned Roe v. Wade. Trump stood on his business when he stated he was “proudly the person responsible” for doing just that and took the issue “out of the federal hands and brought it into the hearts, minds, and vote of the people in each state.”

Trump’s video on Truth Social came with immediate backlash from anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which states that a 15-week national ban is their standard for Republican candidates in the presidential primary. These, sheesh. “We are deeply disappointed in President Trump’s position. Unborn children and their mothers deserve national protections and national advocacy from the brutality of the abortion industry. The Dobbs decision clearly allows both states and Congress to act,” said the group’s president, Marjorie Dannenfelser. Naturally, Trump had to add yet another false statement when he said “all legal scholars, both sides” wanted Roe v. Wade terminated and that we now have “abortion where everybody wanted it, from a legal standpoint.” If this issue bothers you, here’s a way to do something about it – vote, vote, and keep voting.