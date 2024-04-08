Wu Tang Clan swordsman Ghostface Killah has decided that out of his myriad of timeless classics, there will be one that he will never perform on stage again.

“It just gets me sad,” Ghost said about his 1996 hit single from his Ironman LP “All That I Got Is You” featuring Mary J. Blige. “I don’t really perform that because it brings me back to a place where we was going through it. That record brings pain.”

In an exclusive interview with Big Daddy Kane on Hip Hop Wired’s “I Got Questions”, the Wally Champ says that the song digs up so much pain from his life that he’s chosen to not perform the song live. The song also features words of wisdom from Wu Tang OG Popa Wu, who passed away in 2019.

Ghostface is still performing in front of sold out crowds such as the capacity crowd last week at NYC’s Apollo Theater for the Fat Joe and Friends concert, which featured other NYC notables such as Dipset, Peter Gunz, Remy Ma, Lil Kim, 50 Cent and The L.O.X.