Comedian Katt Williams’ most recent stand-up show at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis this past Saturday ended abruptly with bloodied fans and security escorting attendees out of the venue after a large fight broke out in the audience’s upper level.

A man who was assumed to be security was seen waving a flashlight while he sprinted toward the section while onlookers shout and scream from down below. The lights eventually came on, but by then many people are already rushing toward the exit, with most of the fighting coming to an end. In the video, you can see one man’s face completely covered with blood.

Katt’s team believes it’s the venue’s policy to turn on the lights as the show’s ending, so it was not directly related to the brawl.

