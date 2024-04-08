Swank PR and Westside Cultural Alliance recently hosted the 2nd Annual WEMADE Honoree Brunch at The Garfield Park Conservatory, concluding Women’s History Month with a celebration of female excellence. Themed “EVOLVE,” the event spotlighted women who have excelled in their fields while embracing personal growth.


With over 100 guests in attendance, the serene ambiance of blooming flowers and pastel colors set the stage for the occasion. Special performances by Nina Taylor and China Shadae added to the festivities.

Honoring women from various industries, including Essence Magazine, Amazon, and SocialWorks, WEMADE recognized achievements in entrepreneurship and career longevity. Monica Brown of “The Camp” and Bridgette Flaggs of Soule’ Chicago received the “MADE Maven” Award for their contributions.

Live performances, sponsored products from black-owned brands like EVN Skincare and Pear Nova, and drinks from TOST Beverage added to the event’s vibrancy. The WEMADE Honoree Brunch not only celebrated women’s accomplishments but also highlighted the importance of supporting female empowerment and representation across diverse industries.

WEMADE Hosts Briahna Gatlin Swank PR and WSC Founder Carol Johnson
WEMADE Made Maven Honorees, Founder and Owner of Soule’ Chicago, Bridgette Flag and Executive Director of “The Camp,” Monica Brown.
WGCI Radio Host Bree Specific giving a warm welcome introduction of the brunch event.
Swank PR, WSC and WEMADE Honorees award ceremony
WEMADE Honoree Kenya Johnson Executive Director of We Care 2 Agency
WEMADE Honoree Jasmine Browley (Business Editor of Essence Magazine)
MADE Maven Honoree Monica Brown & Founder of WCA Chicago Carol Johnson
WEMADE Honoree Querida Flores (Executive Director of Educouture)
WEMADE Honorees (Drea Slaughter, Angel Idowu, Catherine Jones, Valerie Leonard, Nachell Pugh, Carolina Daete, Monica Brown, Jacqueline Reed, Vejurnae Leal, Sarah Glavin, LaShone Kelly , Lorna Bennett, Theresa McBeth)

WEMADE Honoree Caroline Gaete (Executive Director of Block Together)
Founder of Swank PR Briahna Gatlin and Chicago Tribune Senior Journalist Darcel Rockett
WEMADE attendee & Honoree Angel Idowu TOST to Women’s History Month
Multi-Media Personality Portia King accepting WEMADE award
WEMADE guest enjoying brunch by CTRL Kitchen by Chef Jamy
WEMADE Hosts & 2023 WEMADE Alumni (Beleisha McCulley & Dr. Angelique Orr)
Performance by Nina Taylor singing Andra Day ‘Rise’
Performance by China Shadae singing Bill Withers ‘Lean on Me’