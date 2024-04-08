Swank PR and Westside Cultural Alliance recently hosted the 2nd Annual WEMADE Honoree Brunch at The Garfield Park Conservatory, concluding Women’s History Month with a celebration of female excellence. Themed “EVOLVE,” the event spotlighted women who have excelled in their fields while embracing personal growth.

With over 100 guests in attendance, the serene ambiance of blooming flowers and pastel colors set the stage for the occasion. Special performances by Nina Taylor and China Shadae added to the festivities.

Honoring women from various industries, including Essence Magazine, Amazon, and SocialWorks, WEMADE recognized achievements in entrepreneurship and career longevity. Monica Brown of “The Camp” and Bridgette Flaggs of Soule’ Chicago received the “MADE Maven” Award for their contributions.

Advertisement

Live performances, sponsored products from black-owned brands like EVN Skincare and Pear Nova, and drinks from TOST Beverage added to the event’s vibrancy. The WEMADE Honoree Brunch not only celebrated women’s accomplishments but also highlighted the importance of supporting female empowerment and representation across diverse industries.