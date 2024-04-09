Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar Go Back to Back on Top of Hot 100 with “Like That”

Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar Go Back to Back on Top of Hot 100 with “Like That”

Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar are running it back on top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Like That.”

The WE DON’T TRUST YOU single held off Beyoncé’s resurgence up the chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em,” which went from No. 11 to No. 2. Additional Beyoncé singles in the top 10 are “II Most Wanted” with Miley Cyrus and “Jolene” at No. 7.

But back to “Like That.” The single garnered 46.1 million streams, experiencing a 23% decrease, along with 10.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, marking an 81% increase. The track also sold 6,000 copies, showing a decline of 29% from March 29 to April 4.

Advertisement

Maintaining its top position for a second consecutive week, the single remains at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart while slipping from 2nd to 8th place on the Digital Song Sales chart.”