Pop star Halsey, Moses Sumney, and veteran actor Giancarlo Esposito are all caught up in the crazy, murder-filled world of A24’s MAXXXINE. This is the newest film from the X universe, written and directed by Ti West. In case you’re not up on this world, MAXXXINE wraps up a trilogy that also includes X and Pearl, a 2022 film.

According to the synopsis:

“In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.”

Not much else is known about the film as it’s being kept under wraps, but the gist of the trailer gives a first look at the type of wild going-on for the characters in this film.

MAXXXINE includes Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins and Kevin Bacon. The film hits theaters July 5.

Esposito is very busy these days. He has many other projects lined up for him this year, including Netflix’s The Gentlemen from Guy Ritchie and The Residence, with the latter taking over a role originally played by the late Andre Braugher. He will also star in AMC’s upcoming series The Driver.