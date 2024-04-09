Today, The House of Rémy Martin unveils XO Night, a luxurious addition to its portfolio that redefines the essence of nighttime celebrations. XO Night embodies radiance, luxury, and vitality, making it the quintessential cognac for those seeking a new level of sophistication in nightlife experiences.

Unlike the traditional nightcap, which signals the end of the evening, XO Night represents a fresh perspective where the night is just beginning, offering a vibrant and immersive nightlife experience.

Rémy Martin plans activations in key nightlife hubs across the U.S. to mark this momentous launch, bringing XO Night to life and inviting revelers to indulge in its luxurious allure.

A new era of nightlife has begun – introducing Rémy Martin XO Night, the epicenter of your night-time celebrations.



— Rémy Martin Cognac US (@remymartinUS) April 9, 2024

Rémy Martin XO Night elevates the festivities with its sleek mirrored black decanter, exuding elegance and style. The iconic solarized shape refracts light from all directions, creating a mesmerizing display. Enhanced with holographic flashes and UV details, the design captivates even further, accentuating the XO stamp and showcasing the dynamic Rémy Martin Centaur emblem in action.

Rémy Martin is set to animate XO Night through a series of activations spanning the year in prominent markets across the United States, such as New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Miami. Recognized for their vibrant nightlife atmospheres, these cities serve as ideal settings to debut XO Night and acquaint consumers with the concept of a night uncapped.