UCONN defeated Purdue 75-60 on Monday night to secure its second consecutive national championship victory, solidifying its dominance in the NCAA Tournament.

Tristen Newton’s outstanding performance earned him the title of Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four. He led the Huskies with 20 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.

As the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, Connecticut entered March Madness as the clear favorite to clinch the title. Their impressive run saw them achieve double-digit victories in every round, with an average margin of victory of 23.3 points per game.

Advertisement

In addition to the championship accolades, UCONN men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley will receive a substantial $500,000 bonus for the team’s triumph over Purdue in the championship game.

Zach Edey’s stellar performance in controlling the paint was also instrumental in UCONN’s victory, with the national player of the year delivering an impressive 31 points and ten rebounds on the grand stage.

UCONN’s back-to-back championship triumphs underscore their prowess in collegiate basketball, cementing their status as a formidable force in the sport.