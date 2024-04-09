The 2024 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class has been announced. The class will have 13 inductees, headlined by Vince Carter, Jerry West, Chauncey Billups, and Seimon Augustus.

“Without a shadow of doubt, the accomplishments of the 2024 class stand as a testament to unparalleled excellence,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “From showcasing unrivaled prowess on the courts and sidelines, spanning the high school, collegiate and professional ranks, to steering the course of basketball across an entire continent and to orchestrating a pair of dynasties, we are honored to pay tribute to these remarkable individuals alongside our esteemed award recipients.”

Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame Class Of 2024

North American Committee (in alphabetical order): Chauncey Billups, Vince Carter, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Bo Ryan, Charles Smith

Women’s Committee: Seimone Augustus

Men’s Veteran Committee: Dick Barnett

Women’s Veteran Committee: Harley Redin

International Committee: Michele Timms

Contributors Committee: Doug Collins, Herb Simon, Jerry West