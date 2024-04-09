Spike Lee, Tessa Thompson, and More Celebs Donate Items to Cinema for Gaza Auction Fundraising Over $100,000 Since March

Donated items from Spike Lee, Tessa Thompson, Olivia Colman, and more have been added to the Cinema for Gaza auction, raising over $113,000.

Variety reports that the items, iconic to say the least, include a framed “Malcolm X” poster signed by Lee, an “Aftersun” poster signed by Mescal with a personalized video message from Colman are included in the auction lots that launched this past Monday, as well as additional items including a “beer on Zoom” with Tessa Thompson. Memorabilia from “The Marvels,” a “Worst Person in the World” poster signed by Joachim Trier, were also auctioned.

Foreseeably, this won’t be a forever thing, as the auction closes on April 12. All donations will go to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP). Cinema for Gaza was set up by U.K.-based filmmakers and film journalists Hanna Flint, Julia Jackman, Leila Latif, Sophie Monks Kaufman, and Helen Simmons. It has been consistently growing since its inception on March 28. More celebrity donations are coming through daily, adding to the original lots from A-list names such as Tilda Swinton, Josh O’Connor, Ken Loach, and more.

MAP is currently responding to the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, where the local health authority claims that more than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed after Israel retaliated for Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack, which killed more than 1,100 Israelis.

