Spotify has launched the second chapter of its CLASSICS program with “The 100 Greatest R&B Songs of the Streaming Era,” covering the period from 2015 to the present day.

During the 2010s, R&B evolved, merging with various musical styles such as hip-hop, pop, Afrobeats, and indie, revitalizing the genre’s identity.

Curated by Spotify’s U.S. editorial team and Carl Chery, Head of Urban Music, the list encompasses the diverse spectrum of R&B, reflecting its quality, impact, replay value, influence, and cultural significance.

Among the featured hits are Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.’s “Best Part,” Beyoncé’s “Cuff It,” Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Childish Gambino’s “Redbone,” SZA’s “Good Days,” and more.

The selection is a snapshot of R&B’s evolution and contribution to the music landscape during the streaming era, highlighting its resilience and innovation in capturing the essence of contemporary culture.

You can hear the full playlist below and learn more about the selections here.