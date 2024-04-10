Meek Mill is pulling the curtain back on his household, revealing how Internet rumors about his sexuality have impacted his son. 50 Cent is diving into that scenario with jokes.

During his run of X tweets, Meek revealed he didn’t believe anything about Diddy once his name was drug into the madness.

“I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now! Anybody try to sexually assault me it will be a bang out on the spot how yall don’t know that lol I don’t care but yall confusing my son he’s 12 with people saying his dad gay it’s sick now outchea so f–k it,” Mill wrote on X.

Advertisement

He added, “How a n—a tryna clap another guy and say ‘a guy from Philadelphia did it too’ I want all the evidence to come out tf … I’m not apart of the freak or coke part of the industry … I’m not a heathen how did I get in the convo… because I’m changing laws holding major influence!”

Meek Mill says the rumors about him and Diddy are confusing his 12-year-old son. 👀 pic.twitter.com/tBhfgdkklz — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 8, 2024

Seeing the note, 50 Cent hopped on Instagram to troll: “Got Damn it 😳people don’t think you are gay @meekmillnews they think you on them tapes. old boy was filming every room even the toilets 🤦 @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi”