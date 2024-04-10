Cardi B Reveals She is ‘A Little Nervous’ About Second Album in Social Media Interaction with Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott is encouraging Cardi B to let her album fire. Hitting X, Missy encourages Cardi to experiment, revealing Bardi is nervous but trusting her ears.

“Yeup!!! I’m a little nervous… but I don’t care! I’m liking doing things that my ears want to listen to and reflecting the moods I been in. It feels good,” she said.

Earlier this year, Missy Elliott unveiled her history-making debut headline tour, OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience.

The tour, featuring Hip-Hop legend Busta Rhymes, multi-Platinum-selling superstar Ciara, and mega-producer Timbaland, marks a milestone in Elliott’s groundbreaking career.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” shares Elliott. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

Produced by Live Nation in association with Mona Scott-Young of Monami Entertainment, the 24-city run will kick off on July 4 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. It will then traverse North America, stopping in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more, concluding on August 22 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

In true Missy Elliott fashion, the tour announcement was accompanied by an OUT OF THIS WORLD visual spectacle crafted by her longtime collaborators, including director Dave Meyers, stylist June Ambrose, and creative director Hi-Hat.

Tickets for the tour will be available through various presales starting April 9, with general on-sale beginning April 12 at 10 a.m. local time on Missy-Elliott.com. Verizon customers will have exclusive access to a presale through Verizon Up, while VIP packages offering premium tickets and fan activations will be available via vipnation.com.

In Cardi’s world, “Enough (Miami)” cracked into the top 10 at No. 9. The record, which fans have been anticipating to hear new music from the Bronx emcee, marked Cardi’s 12th entry into the Top 10. The single scored nearly 15 million streams and 8.8 million radio audience impressions.