‘Basketball Hall of Fame legend Chris Webber has unveiled his long-awaited memoir, “By God’s Grace,” offering readers an intimate glimpse into his remarkable journey. The memoir, penned by Webber himself, promises to deliver a candid account of his life, from the soaring highs of his career to the challenging lows he faced along the way.

In a recent announcement on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Webber expressed his excitement about the release, stating, “My new book ‘By God’s Grace’ is officially out. 🙌🏿 I’ve poured every ounce of my story into it so I hope you enjoy it.”

The memoir delves into Webber’s personal experiences, including the devastating lows he endured, such as his infamous timeout during the national championship game and the years of infertility he and his wife faced before the birth of their twins. Throughout these trials, Webber credits his faith, or “God’s grace,” for guiding him through the tumultuous moments of his life.

Readers can expect an in-depth exploration of Webber’s rise to prominence, from his days as a standout high school recruit in Michigan to his tenure with the famed Fab Five at the University of Michigan. As part of this iconic group, Webber helped revolutionize college basketball, leaving an indelible mark on the sport’s culture.

The memoir also shines a light on Webber’s 15-year NBA career, including his experiences with various teams and the pivotal role his family played in supporting him through both triumphs and setbacks. Additionally, Webber shares poignant anecdotes about his parents, Mayce Webber and Doris Johnson, whose sacrifices and resilience inspired him to pursue his dreams.

“By God’s Grace” is not just a recounting of Webber’s basketball achievements but a tribute to the community that shaped him. Through his self-named publishing company, the Webber Publishing Group, Webber aims to share authentic stories with purpose and significance, ensuring that his memoir resonates with readers on a profound level.

For fans eager to secure a piece of basketball history, a special edition of the memoir is available for a limited time, complete with a signed autograph from Chris Webber himself. Don’t miss the opportunity to embark on a journey of resilience, perseverance, and faith with one of basketball’s most beloved icons.

Grab your copy of “By God’s Grace” today and discover the inspiring story behind this Michigan legend.