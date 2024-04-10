Malcolm Jamal Warner, a veteran actor of The Cosby Show fame and a slew of other shows, will guest star in four new episodes of ABC’s 9-1-1. As Deadline reports, Warner is set to play Amir, a nurse from the hospital’s burn unit who is somehow connected to the character Bobby’s past.

In its seventh season, 9-1-1 aired on Fox before jumping to ABC. The premiere of Season 7 drew 11.76 M viewers just in the first week. Get this: If you aren’t watching, maybe you should tune in because 9-1-1 is ABC’s most-watched current series across all of its platforms, as reported by parent company Disney.

Created by producing powerhouse Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, the show is already slated for Season 8.

From Deadline, the series stars cast goes as follows … Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

Bassett, Krause, John J. Gray, Brad Buecker, Kristen Reidel, Juan Carlos Coto, and Lyndsey Beaulieu are also executive producers. Minear serves as the showrunner. 9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television, which is part of Disney Television Studios, in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.

ICYMI, Warner was recently a series regular on the Fox drama The Resident and another ABC show, Ten Days In The Valley. He also stays busy and had a guest lead role on Accused, a Fox anthology series.