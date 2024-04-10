ICYMI there were some noticeable errors on the Kobe Bryant statue. But get this: they have been fixed. Whew. The Lakers corrected the life-sized tribute statue of the late 4-time NBA champion’s tribute yesterday.

TMZ reported what was wrong. The base of the statue had some problems. A few names, including Jose Calderon and Von Wafer, were misspelled. Yikes. It gets worse: The word “decision” in the text of “Coach’s Decision” was also misspelled twice as “decicion.” C’mon, ya’ll—who had that ONE JOB?

The public discovered the typographical issues on March 11. The Lakers stated that they had been aware of the typos for weeks and vowed to repair them. And that they did. On Tuesday, they brought equipment to Crypto.com Arena and sorted it all out.

The statute was unveiled at a massive emotional ceremony on Feb. 8. During the ceremony, Vanessa Bryant said she and the Lakers will put up two additional Kobe statues at the arena’s site at a later proposed date.

Black Mamba statue crisis averted.