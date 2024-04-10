Rihanna is pulling the curtain back on her current creative process. In a new Interview Magazine cover story, Rihanna revealed she is working backward.

“I have a lot of visual ideas,” Rihanna said. “It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals, and I don’t have the songs for them yet, but maybe that’s the key, this time.”

She added, “Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make.”

