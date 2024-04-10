Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 51 points in a stunning comeback, along with seven assists, six rebounds, and six three-pointers, guiding the Minnesota Timberwolves to a remarkable 130-121 win over the Washington Wizards. Despite trailing by 21 points, the Wolves rallied to secure the victory, maintaining their hold on the No. 1 seed in the West.

The triumph comes despite Karl-Anthony Towns’s absence. Towns was sidelined for the past month following knee surgery. However, there’s good news for the Wolves, as Minnesota announced Tuesday that Towns has been cleared for full activity and is on track for a return. With Towns’ imminent comeback and Edwards’ stellar performance, the Wolves are poised to strengthen their position in the Western Conference standings.

