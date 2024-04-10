Tink unveils her highly anticipated project, Winter’s Diary 5, marking the fifth installment of her renowned mixtape series that propelled her to fame. Alongside the announcement, she drops the single and accompanying video for “Charged Up” – her first release of the year, available today on Winter’s Diary / WD Records / EMPIRE.

Adding to the excitement, Tink joins Jhené Aiko’s upcoming The Magic Hour arena tour as support, alongside Coi Leray, Umi, and Kiana Ledé. The tour commences on June 19 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena and spans 27 stops, including Brooklyn, Las Vegas, and Atlanta, before concluding at Columbus, OH’s Nationwide Arena on August 22.

Tink’s journey began over a decade ago with the release of Winter’s Diary, catapulting her career forward. Since then, she has continued to captivate audiences with subsequent releases like “Treat Me Like Somebody” from Winter’s Diary 2 in 2014, followed by the third and fourth installments. Venturing into new territories, Tink has expanded her discography with projects such as “A Gift and A Curse,” “Pillow Talk,” and “Thanks 4 Nothing.” With Winter’s Diary 5, Tink looks poised to solidify her position as a leading figure in contemporary R&B further.

You can listen to the new single and watch the video below.