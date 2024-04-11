The Hip-Hop community is remembering DJ Mister Cee, who died on Wednesday (April 10). Hitting social media, many notable figures saluted the legend.

Rest In Peace DJ Mister Cee 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/yY9y7KgU8e — DJ Jazzy Jeff (@djjazzyjeff215) April 10, 2024

Man, one of my favorite DJs is gone. The Finisher! May the great Mister Cee rest in peace 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RCI8HPYCih — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) April 10, 2024

Damn! Endless memories in this HIP HOP CULTURE.

REST PEACEFULLY TO THE FINISHER…

DJ MISTER CEE 🫡🤎👑🙏🏾🕊️

LOVE YOU BRO! — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) April 10, 2024

🙏🏿R.I.P to the legend MR. Cee God bless him, to all his family and friends I send my condolences. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/poOcoaruVe — 50cent (@50cent) April 10, 2024

Man, one of my favorite DJs is gone. The Finisher! May the great Mister Cee rest in peace 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RCI8HPYCih — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) April 10, 2024

We have lost the iconic Mister Cee. I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) April 10, 2024

Rest In Peace DJ Mister Cee



Thank you for everything…



Enjoy this Biggie 'freestyle' he gave the world in 1994 pic.twitter.com/DO2T7mNY4U — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) April 10, 2024

Damn. RIP to The Finisher..Brooklyn's Own Mister Cee. 😔 Damn yo smh pic.twitter.com/OzCvf5AR2j — Mad Skillz (@SkillzVa) April 10, 2024