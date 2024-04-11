The relationship between 21-year-old Aoki Lee Simmons and 65-year-old Vittorio Assaf is over. According to Page Six, Kimora Lee Simmons was livid about her daughter’s relationship, which is now over and referred to as a “fling.”

“It’s 100% done. They’re absolutely not dating,” an insider revealed. Aoki is quoted as saying, “Of course, I’m not with him. I was never with him,” despite images of them kissing in St. Barts.

Images of Russell Simmons’ daughter, 21-year-old Aoki, have hit the Internet, showing her enjoying a vacation with her 65-year-old boyfriend.

Seeing the images of Aoki and the man, Vittorio Assaf, founder of Serafina Restaurant Group, Simmons said he would “not kick and scream about her choices.”

Simmons added about the couple currently vacationing in St. Barts, “All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love.”

You can see the images of Aoki and her bae below.

Russell Simmons's daughter Aoki Lee Simmons, and her alleged 65-year-old boyfriend Vittorio Assaf pic.twitter.com/Q8GXEO2wi0 — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) April 8, 2024