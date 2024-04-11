Ari Lennox Fires at ‘Demonic Trolling’ Joe Budden for Mentioning Her in Analysis of J. Cole’s Diss Apology

Ari Lennox and Joe Budden are not fans of each other. The two have long traded insults, with the beef originating with Budden’s criticisms of Lennox’s expression of her experience as an opener on Rod Wave’s tour.

During the most recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden criticized J. Cole’s diss retraction but took a jab at Lennox and Scottie Beam.

“Y’all think I be playing with the Ari Lennox, Scottie, they do all that earthy, college campus, grassroots shit,” Budden said. “If you listen to [Cole’s] raps, he just been trying to be the best rapper, the best MC. But you gotta listen to a n-gga’s story. It’s been college life.”

The mere mention of Lennox’s name set her off, as she shared a loop of Joe Budden being punched by Consequence in 2013. She also fired off a scathing response:

“Knocked your little glasses off and everything. Keep my precious name out of your psychotic, animal abusing, woman terrorizing, demonic trolling, nicotine encased mouth. All this meth smoke for a woman but not for any man beating your ass in real life. Bald bitch!”

You can see it all below.

Aye yooooo Ari Lennox posted Joe Budden gettin swung on in her story a bunch of times 💀 pic.twitter.com/U8GSZhAejQ — Pimp J (@itssohardJAY) April 10, 2024