With his tireless intensity and ominous bars, the Bronx’s DThang continues to leave a lasting impression in his city’s prolific drill rap scene. Never leaving room for dead air on a track and in his rising profile, DThang shares “Many Opps.”

“Many Opps” finds DThang rapping across a haunting piano-led instrumental with ease. His voice is delicate, but his take-no-prisoners bars pack a punch as audibly trolling his opps for not being able to keep up with him and his crew: “I don’t know why these n****s be playing with us/I think all my opps smoking angel dust (Like, like what?)/I ain’t going nowhere without gang and em.” As he taunts his haters with the same energy as one of 50 Cent’s petty Instagram posts, DThang pays his respects to the Queens OG, as he and his crew are always working to “get rich or die trying.”

The new single continues DThang’s string of loose singles, following the March re-release of “Lose It (Freestyle)” and “Drill Cappers.” Following his exoneration earlier this year, DThang has yet to let up when it comes to dropping new music. In fact, the rapper kept his stride even while incarcerated, releasing the enthralling, Annie-inspired “Hard Day’s Night / Last Day In” freestyle, garnering over 4.2 million YouTube views to date. Upon his release from jail, French Montana took him under his wing as a mentee, gifting him some new ice and a shopping spree. On Valentine’s Day, DThang dropped “Smoochie Valentine,” a Nelly-inspired cut for the baddies. Featuring a cameo by Nelly, “Smoochie Valentine” reached the Top 20 on YouTube’s Trending Chart for Music.

With more new music on the way, DThang is positioning himself to become one of the notable stars to emerge from the ever-growing drill scene.