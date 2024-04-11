Chris Brown Disses Quavo on New Single “Freak”: ‘F—ing My Old B—es Ain’t Gone Make Us Equal’

The 2024 beef continues. This time, Chris Brown is aiming at Quavo.

Chris Brown has released the deluxe edition of his 11:11 project. The album includes the single “Freak,” featuring Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, and Tee Grizzley for a set of bars of an “Air Force Onces” sample.

The bars are below:

“F-cking my old b-tches ain’t gone make us equal

Sipping that 1942 cause I don’t do no Quavo

Freak b-tch she like Casamigos not the Migos”

You can hear the line below.

Chris Brown takes shot at Quavo on “Freak” on his “11:11” deluxe:



“F*cking my old b*tches ain’t gone make us equal. Sipping that 1942 cause I don't do no Cuervo (Quavo). Freak b*tch she like Casamigos not the Migos.”

pic.twitter.com/HOCPEgHbkZ — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) April 11, 2024

In case you missed it, the two long have had beef. But it was fresh on the minds of the industry after the two were seated next to each other at the Rhude Fashion Show in Paris. Fans wondered if that meant the two were on the same page. Brown clarified they were not: “Can’t pick who u sit by.”

He added, “F–k all that growth sht. N–ia not finna fumble my bag for little ni–as.”

The root of their beef is Quavo, who once dated Brown’s ex Karrueche Tran in 2017.