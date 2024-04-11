Combining street vignettes with the soul of a world-weary blues singer, Kodak Black is rap’s most indelible innovator. Since releasing “No Flockin” in 2014, the 26-year-old has turned pain, and mortal danger into block boy scripture. He’s earned 42 Billboard Hot 100 chart placements, billions of streams, over 30 platinum and gold RIAA-certified records, and status as one of his generation’s most gifted songwriters. He reinforces his reputation with When I Was Dead, a cathartic new album for Capitol Records.

After building momentum with popular freestyles, Kodak consummated his level-up with Project Baby, a 2013 mixtape that crystallized his penchant for immediate, first-person narratives and anthemic hooks that invoked the spirit of his neighborhood. By 2016, he’d become XXL Freshman. The following year, his debut album Painting Pictures debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album. In 2018, his Travis Scott and Offset-featured single, “ZEZE,” peaked at No. 2. Despite several stints in prison, his winning streak has only continued. At the end of 2021, Kodak’s searing “Super Gremlin” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. His appearances on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers only reaffirmed his status as a young legend.

Now, Mr. Kapri is back with the visuals from his latest single “Stressed Out”, where he talks about having a baby on the way, being delinquent in his attorney fees and a host of other problems that comes with being South Florida’s most wanted rapper.

Advertisement