O.J. Simpson has died at age 76. The NFL great passed away on Wednesday night surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
Simpson died after a battle with cancer. TMZ notes it was prostate cancer. This story will be continuously updated.
On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024
He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.
-The Simpson Family