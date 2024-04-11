Hailee Steinfeld is the latest addition to Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s mysterious vampire film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project has been nothing short of under wraps, but every step they take seems to reveal more about the film.

Steinfeld who starred in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is joining previously announced cast of Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell and Omar Benson Miller. ICYMI, Jordan is starring and is rumored to play a dual role as twin brothers.

With all the closely guarded information about the film except what has been trickling through the trades, all that is confirmed outside of cast is the film is set to start production this month in New Orleans, which by no mistake is the home of fictional southern vampire culture.

As previously reported Coogler wrote the film and will direct as well as produce through his company Proximity Media. Proximity Media’s Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian are also producing.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 7, 2025.